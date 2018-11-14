ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF: November 6 – 8

Carrillo, Andrew, 22, parole violation-poss CS pg1 <1g, poss CS pg1 1g<4g Felony 3.

Harris, Felicity, 19, poss marij <2oz.

Castano, Abrianna, 19, unauthorized use of vehicle, poss marij <2oz.

Eiland, Brandi, 38, poss CS pg 1 >=1g<4g Felony 3, speeding.

Bolanos, Yaneth, 23, DWI.

Vela, Juan, 39, poss CS pg 1 <1g, poss CS pg 2 <1g, DWLI w/prev conv.

Williamson, Jared, 34, commitment order/poss marij <2 oz.

Ledesma, Frankie, 29, parole violation-poss CS.

Esselman, Riley, 21, poss narc paraphernalia.

Sauceda, Christopher, 30, DWLI, no insurance, speeding, expired DL, exp registration.

Brown, Ryan, 34, criminal mischief >=$75<$100.

Jaeger, Kyle, 32, warrant-poss CS Felony 3.

Peonmoguel, Didier, 36, theft prop >=$2,500<$30,000, ICE detainer.

Patterson, Lisa, 36, probation violation-poss CS.

Maum, Damon, 36, theft of firearm, burglary of vehicle, DWLI.

Anderson, Howard, 39, accident involving damage to vehicle, ran red light, failure to maintain financial responsibility, DWLI.

Espinosa, Gerardo, 29, tamper w/government record-INS, ICE detainer.

Sargent, Derrick, 37, theft prop $1500<$20,000, public intoxication Felony 3.

Morales, Gabriel, 41, assault, public intoxication.

Carter, Dravius, 25, speeding/school zone, failure to fasten seatbelt, operate motor vehicle with expired registration, poss marij <2oz.

Chaney, Jessica, 33, poss CS pg 1 <1g.

Laruen, Cameron, 29, poss CS pg 1 <1g.

Stevick, Mikayla, 20, poss CS pg 2-a <= 2oz.

Lankford, Patrick, 41, parole violation-sex assault child.

Carter, Isaac, 20, poss marij <2oz, DWLI, no insurance, poss narc paraphernalia.

Hanson, Alain, 53, warrant/theft property.

Hernandez, Ignacio, 24, warrant/poss marij <2oz, DWLI, disregard traffic control, no motor vehicle registration.

Harrison, Eric, 25, warrant/theft property.

Rombough, Aubrey, 32, probation revocation-assault family member Felony 3.

Kemp, Anthony, 26, parole violation Felony 2.

Gibson, Spencer, 26, probation violation-evading arrest, probation violation-theft, speeding, no DL.

Massara, Angelo, 54, indecency with a child Felony 2.

Anderson, Ambra, 26, theft of property $750<$2,500, no DL, no liability insurance, motor vehicle inspection violation.

Gatlin, Cody, 32, DWLI.

Madison, Monterio, 31, probation revoc-poss CS pg1, ran stop sign.

Copeland, John, 38, warrant-poss marij, warrant-DWLI/w/previous conviction, DWI.

Edmonson, Dominique, 29, poss marij <2oz, no insurance.

Martinkus, Christopher, 35, poss CS pg 1 <1g.

Andrade, Orlando, 22, poss marij <2oz.

Vides, Pastor, 43, DWI, ICE detainer.

Bolton, Lee, 28, assault causes bodily injury family, theft of property, public intoxication, no DL, no insurance.

Pineda, Paciano, 51, prob violation-DWI.

Ortiz, Raychel, 33, probation violation-poss CS Felony 3, probation violation -poss CS Felony 2, motion to revoke community supervision.

Rupe, Wade, 24, defective tires, DWLI w/prev conviction.

Holder, Samuel, 17, minor in possession-tobacco.

Beckham, James, 49, fraud destroy removal concealment.

Hope, Johnathan, 47, warrant-unlicensed carry.

Shaw, Cambrielle, 31, probation violation-driving, speeding over 50 mph in a 35 mph, DL-fail to change address, no inspection sticker.

Visor, Tonya, 40, probation violation-driving.

Horne, Cordarian, 23, warrant-poss marij.

Fields, Elijah, 20, warrant-poss CS Felony 3, warrant-Tarrant Co-aggravated robbery Felony 1, warrant-Tarrant Co-aggravated robbery Felony 1.

Salas, Cornelio, 48, sexual assault Felony 2, violation bond/protective order.

Rodriguez, Gabriel, 33, poss CS pg 1 <1g, DWLI w/prev conviction, no DL, open container, no proof of insurance.

Gonzalez, Ezequiel, 53, poss CS pg 1 <1g, no proof financial responsibility.