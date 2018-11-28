OBITUARY: Docia R. Moore, August, 1933 – November 25, 2018

Docia R. Moore, 85, of Whitney, Texas, passed away Monday, November 25, 2018. She was born in Ferris, Texas in August of 1933 to the late Clarence David and Sammie (Conn) Dickerson, later marrying the love of her life, Reverend Herbert Moore.

As a devoted pastor’s wife, she also worked many years for the FDIC as an executive assistant. She enjoyed listening to music and played several instruments including guitar, piano and the dobro guitar. She was a lifetime member of the Ferris, Texas Chapter of the Eastern Star. Her family remembers her as, “One who made a difference.”

She is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband and one son Donald Moore, and great granddaughter Jessica Mae Berry.

She is survived by her children: son Ronald Herbert Moore and wife Debbie of Waxahachie; daughter Rhonda Wolfe of Morgan; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild as well as sister Betty Jo Pyle of Corsicana.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 30, 2018 at the Trinity Cemetery in Wilmer, Texas.