OBITUARY: Darrell W. Bookman – Jan. 23, 1943 to Aug. 25, 2018

Services for Darrell W. Bookman, 75, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Green Funeral Home in Ferris Texas.

The family will receive friends at the visitation starting at 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. with Troy Brooks officiating. Burial will be at Ferris Memorial Park North Cemetery following the services.

Mr. Bookman passed away on August 25th, 2018 in Tyler. He was born on January 23,1943 in El Paso, Texas to Lois Bookman(Dalrymple) and Floyd Bookman.

Mr. Bookman was a graduate of Ferris High School, attended Navarro Junior College and was a graduate of North Texas State University.

He retired from the Xerox Corporation after 20+ years. He held various positions in Dallas, Denton, Ft. Worth and Tyler.

Darrell loved the game of golf. His ultimate goal was to play as many courses as he could.

He remembered every hole he ever played and loved to share memories of his play. He enjoyed visiting with friends at his favorite local restaurant or dive, as well as an occasional card game. He relished in the time spent with his grandkids.

He was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lois; and sister Jean Conner.

He is survived by his loving son Brad Bookman, wife Leslie and grandchildren Trent and Addison Bookman all of Whitehouse, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Brad Bookman, Jim Papryskar, Mitch Patrick, Gary Dempsey, Doug Shores and David Matheny.

If desired, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to:

Prestige Estates Memory Care

In memory of Darrell Bookman

6928 Paluxy Drive

Tyler, Texas 75703