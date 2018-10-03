Wilmer, West Dallas, to get Amazon shipping hubs

WILMER – Amazon is expanding its warehousing operations with two huge fulfillment centers-one on Interstate 45 in Wilmer and another West Dallas.

Last week the Dallas City Council voted to give the Seattle-based internet retailer about $2 million in economic incentives to build a more than $100 million distribution center in West Dallas expected to create 1,500 new jobs.

The company is just opening a more than a million-square foot shipping hub in Wilmer south of Dallas.

The new facility is in two buildings in Southport Logistics Park, a $500 million industrial project directly across I-45 from Union Pacific Railway’s Dallas Inter modal Terminal.

In southern Dallas County, Amazon also has a 920,000-square-foot warehouse building off Dallas Avenue south of Interstate 20.