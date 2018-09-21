Voter Registration Drive to be held Sept. 25

On Tuesday, Sept. 25, Ellis County Elections Office will join over 3,000 groups nationwide in hosting National Voter Registration Day 2018 events as part of a massive 50-state effort to register thousands of voters.

WHERE

7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Ellis County Elections Office, 204 E Jefferson St., Waxahachie

8 a.m. – 8 p.m., A.H. Meadows Library, 922 S. 9th St., Midlothian

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Boze Community Center, 161 W. Main St., Italy

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Ferris Public Library, 301 E. 10th St., Ferris

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Ennis Public Library, 501 W. Ennis Ave., Ennis

11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Red Oak Public Library 200 Lakeview Dr. Red Oak

The goal for this year’s annual National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation in 2018 state and municipal elections across the country.

While national elections get the media attention, local elections in many ways have a more direct impact on people’s lives, including the quality of roads, the schools our kids attend, parks, public safety, and more.

In Ellis County the November ballot will have Federal, State, County Offices and Local Races on the ballot.

The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 6 General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

More information on our website at www.co.ellis.tx.us/elections or on www.facebook.com/EllisCountyElections/

Started in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote.