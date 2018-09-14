VFW donates $1,000 to the Ellis County Marine Corp League

By Gilbert Wulff / Senior Vice Commander, Jack Lummus Memorial VFW Post 7106

ENNIS – The VFW has been doing exceptionally well with our bingo sessions.

The Ellis County Press promotes our Friday and Tuesday Bingo Sessions in the community section “This we appreciate very much.”

Since the VFW is a non-profit organization, the Texas Bingo Commission requires us to make quarterly donations of a percentage of the Bingo proceeds back to the community determined by the VFW By-Laws.

This year the VFW has donated over $10,000 to multiple Ellis County organizations.

We thank the ECP and our bingo players for making these donations possible.