Unsuspecting property owners at risk across Texas

AUSTIN – Roofing Contractors Association of Texas announced the launch of its Safe Roofs Over Texas initiative to raise awareness among home and business owners about roofing scams that take place after bad storms and how they can protect themselves against fraud.

Currently, Texas does not require individuals to acquire a license before providing roofing services to customers, putting property owners at greater risk of losing thousands of dollars to roofing scams.

The lack of basic oversight and regulation by the state opens the door for fraudulent roofers to easily move through recently storm-ravaged areas and swindle hard working Texans, who are already in the middle of dealing with a great personal tragedy.

After a devastating storm, such as hurricanes, hailstorms, and tornados, these fraudsters promise cheap repairs done quickly, which is extremely attractive to property owners who are desperate to secure needed repairs to their roofs. But many times, they do not complete the work, use lesser materials than were agreed upon, or simply disappear after securing a large down payment.

“Fraudulent roofers often look like the real thing and the lack of licensing requirements make it more difficult for residents to verify a roofer’s credibility or track them down and hold them accountable after a potential failure to deliver agreed-upon services,” said Sarah Burns, executive director of RCAT.

Until serious action is taken by the state to protect consumers, RCAT encouragd property owners to be as informed as possible and follow these steps when hiring a contractor.

“Enough is enough. For too long, storm-chasing fraudsters have victimized Texans and our state government has failed to act,” continued Burns.

”Our industry is asking for reform to protect our customers and their property. With yet another storm season upon us without these reforms, the only defense the consumer has is knowledge and our Safe Roofs Over Texas initiative is designed to provide exactly that.”

For more information on how to protect yourself and fight against the roofing fraud crisis, visit SafeRoofsOverTexas.com.