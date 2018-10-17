Two arrested in Red Oak aggravated robbery

RED OAK – Donovan Flanagan of Grand Prairie, and Katy Austin of DeSoto were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery Saturday, Oct. 6.

At 12:15 a.m., Red Oak Police Department personnel were dispatched the 200 block of Cool Meadows Lane in reference to an aggravated robbery report.

The reporting person said on Friday, Oct. 5 at around 7 p.m., he allowed his son to use his vehicle to take his sick girlfriend to Walmart to pick up some medicine.

He said his son also had a male friend and a female friend ride along with them to Walmart.

When the son went inside the Walmart to pickup the medicine, the son’s girlfriend said the male friend aimed a semi-automatic pistol at her and ordered her out of the vehicle. The male friend and female friend then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The male friend was identified as Donovan Flanagan, and the female friend was identified as Katy Austin.

The Red Oak Police Department authorized a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) transmission to surrounding agencies and attempted to locate the vehicle with negative results initially.

Later that Saturday at 10:24 p.m., Red Oak Police Officer John Determan located the occupied stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Norton Lane with Flanagan behind the wheel and Austin in the passenger seat.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted by Red Oak Police Department personnel, and both subjects were taken into custody along with a firearm retrieved from Austin during the stop.

Both subjects were transported to the Red Oak Police Department for the offenses until they could be arraigned.

Austin was arraigned for aggravated robbery with a $75,000 bond, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon with a $15,000 bond.

Flanagan was arraigned for aggravated robbery with a $75,000 bond, and unauthorized use of a vehicle with a $15,000 bond.