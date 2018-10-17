TV commercial to be filmed in Ferris

FERRIS – On Monday, Oct. 22, a video crew will be in and around the downtown Ferris area filming a TV commercial for Chevy Trucks.

A “Homecoming Parade” scene will be staged with the Ferris High School Marching Band and a few floats towed by Chevy Silverado’s.

“The film crew will begin setting up around 5:30 a.m. and finish at approximately 4 p.m.

The primary area for the parade will be on Main Street in front of the gazebo and City Hall between 5th & 6th Streets. This block will be closed for the set,” according to a letter sent to local business by Kim Davis, location manager.

Ferris Police officers will assist with safety and traffic flow.

5th Street will be open to through traffic, “but you should anticipate that there may be some intermittent traffic control for a few minutes,” stated Davis.

“We will have some vehicles staged around 5th Street and on Church Street. We will keep parking open on 6th Street for customer access.

“Please do not hesitate to call or email me if you have any special parking needs I should be made aware of. If you have any questions during filming, please ask for the location department We will respond quickly,” stated Davis.

She can be contacted at 214-632-8733.