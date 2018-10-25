Texas Democrats asking noncitizens to vote

The Texas Democratic Party is asking noncitizens to register to vote, and is even sending out applications to immigrants with the citizenship checkbox marked “Yes,” according to legal complaints filed Thursday.

“This is how the Texas Democratic Party is inviting foreign influence in an election in a federal election cycle,” said Logan Churchwell of the Public Interest Legal Foundation.

The Texas secretary of state’s office has received “a pretty large number” of reports from immigrants and from relatives of dead people who were mailed applicants asking them to register, The Washington Times reported.