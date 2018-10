Ennis (Open).

Ferris vs Venus, 7:30 p.m. at home.

Italy vs Itasca, 7:30 p.m. at Itasca.

Life School vs Mabank, 7:30 p.m. at Mabank.

Maypearl vs West (FFA/Bank/Pink Out), 7:30 p.m. at home.

Midlothian vs Burleson (Pink Out), 7:30 p.m. at home.

Milford vs Penelope, 7:30 p.m. at home.

Palmer vs Scurry Rosser, 7:30 p.m. at home.

Red Oak vs Conrad, 7:30 p.m. at Conrad.

Waxahachie vs Grand Prairie (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m. at home.