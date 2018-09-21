Kaufman 37, Ennis 7 (September 14, 2018)

ENNIS – Trey Collier rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kaufman over Ennis. Kaufman (2-0) took advantage of three turnovers by Ennis (0-2), including fumble recoveries by Ladamian Bailey and Cecil Gasper.

KF – Billy Pullen 3 run (Yahel Sandoval kick)

KF – Trey Collier 2 run (Yahel Sandoval kick)

EN – James Harris 27 run (Marc Padilla kick)

KF – Jay Gasper 1run (Yahel Sandoval kick)

KF – Charleston Miller 29 pass from Trey Collier (Yahel Sandoval kick)

KF – Trey Collier 40 run (Yahel Sandoval kick blocked)

KF – Yahel Sandoval 21FG

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing – EN: James Harris 18-129, Jacobie Collins 3-21, Dyllan Santos 6-20, KF: Jay Gasper 18-108, Trey Collier 14-93, Kevon Butler 4-47, Mason Lambeth 1-6, Cecil Gasper 1-5, Billy Pullen 1-3.

Passing – EN: Dyllan Santos 15-19-0-145, KF: Trey Collier 4-6-0-139.|

Receiving – EN: Zion Dove 7-100, Azain Brown 4-30, Jarius Jones 1-8, Rey Rodriguez 1-8, Jarvis Williams 1-0, Nathan Martinez 1-1, KF: Charleston Miller 2-71, Jay Gasper 1-41, Cecil Gasper 1-27.