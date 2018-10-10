HS FOOTBALL WEEK 6: Red Oak blasts Thomas Jefferson 66-0

By Steve Patterson / Sports-Moving Pictures

Addison – Red Oak made the long trip to Addison, TX Friday night, Oct. 5 to take on the Thomas Jefferson Patriots in a district match up. The Hawks came in with a 3-1 record, but more importantly, a 0-1 district record, and needed a win to stay within a game of the district leaders.

The Patriots came in with a 0-4 record, and it could’ve been very easy to overlook the Patriots and down the road to their game against Kimball. However, the coaches were preaching all week and during pre-game not to underestimate them.

The Hawks responded just 22 seconds into the game when QB Zayid Aziz (19) scampered 56 yards for the first of many scoring drives for Red Oak.

Three minutes later, Dee Johnson (28) sprinted 60 yards for the Hawks second score in the 1st quarter. Angel Medel added a 43 yard field goal into the wind to put the Hawks up 17-0. And, to close out the first quarter, C.J. Palmer (15) scored from 9 yards out.

In the second quarter, Zack Sanders (22) scored from 13 yards out. Two minutes later, Aziz would score again, and with 3 minutes left in the first half, QB Josh Ervin (2) connected with Marcus Badgett (21) on a 5 yard pass for another Hawks score to make it Red Oak 45, Thomas Jefferson 0.

The Hawk defense smothered the Patriots the entire game, stopping them on multiple 3rd down attempts and forcing punts. They also got in on the scoring in the 3rd quarter when Kevin Cooper (33) intercepted a pass and ran it back 41 yards for the score.

Even with a running 2nd half clock, the Hawks scored two more times. Both touchdowns came from Cameron Garrett (25) – one on a 4 yard run and the second, which was much more impressive, on a 63 yard run.

The final score was 66-0, moving the Hawks to 1-1 in District and 4-1 overall.

The Hawks put up 534 total yards against the Patriots, with 428 coming on the ground.

The Hawks get tested again Friday night as they host the Knights from Kimball HS.

Kimball comes into Red Oak at 5-0 (2-0). This is a chance to tie one of the district leaders and keep pace with SOC.

RO — Zayid Aziz 56 run (Angel Medel kick).

RO — Dee Johnson 60 run (Angel Medel kick).

RO — Angel Medel 43 FG.

RO — CJ Palmer 9 run (Angel Medel kick).

RO — Zack Sanders 13 run (Angel Medel kick).

RO — Zayid Aziz 46 run (Collin Bynum kick).

RO — Marcus Badgett 5 pass from Josh Ervin (Collin Bynum kick).

RO — Kevin Cooper 41 interception return (Collin Bynum kick).

RO — Cameron Garrett 4 run (Collin Bynum kick).

RO — Cameron Garrett 63 run (Collin Bynum kick).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — RO: Zayid Aziz 4-140, Cameron Garrett 4-97, Dee Johnson 2-67, Zack Sanders 4-66, Josh Ervin 2-63, Tristan Lee 2-17, C.J. Palmer 2-12, Team Stat 1-4, TJ: Robert Nooks 15-38, Logan Bruce 6-5, Alejandro Salazar 1-0, Team Stat 2-16.

Passing — RO: Zayid Aziz 6-13-0-51, Josh Ervin 3-5-0-25, TJ: Logan Bruce 6-18-2-96, Robert Nooks 0-1-1-0.

Receiving — RO: Raymond Gay 2-25, K.D. Hall 2-18, Tallon Heine 2-15, David Oliver 2-13, Marcus Badgett 1-5, TJ: Robert Nooks 4-64, Gabriel Enriquez 1-26, JaDavion Durton 1-6.