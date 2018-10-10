HS FOOTBALL WEEK 6: Aledo 48, Midlothian 29

MIDLOTHIAN — Jase McClellan raced 62 yards for a score on the first play of the second half for one of his five touchdowns as Aledo (6-0, 3-0) defeated Midlothian (4-2, 2-2).

Aledo scored 27 straight points to take control after the first half ended 21-21.

Corbin Tate led Midlothian with 76 rushing yards and two scores, to go with an additional 90 yards passing and two touchdown throws.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district mark to 3-0, and 5-0 overall. It was Aledo’s state-record 78th consecutive district victory.

AO — Jase McClellan 1 run (Harper Smith kick).

MD — Isaac Houston 15 pass from Tate Corbin (Nolan Samek kick).

AO — Jase McClellan 4 run (Harper Smith kick).

MD — Tate Corbin 13 run (Nolan Samek kick).

AO — Jo Jo Earle 11 pass from Jake Bishop (Harper Smith kick).

MD — Nolan Samek 13 pass from Tate Corbin (Nolan Samek kick).

AO — Jase McClellan 62 run (Harper Smith kick).

AO — Jase McClellan 9 run (Harper Smith kick failed).

AO — Jo Jo Earle 43 pass from Jake Bishop (Harper Smith kick).

AO — Jase McClellan 5 run (Harper Smith kick).

MD — Tate Corbin 7 run (Nolan Samek run).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — AO: Jase McClellan 23-168, Avery Jackson 8-61, Jake Bishop 7-29, MD: Tate Corbin 14-76, Nolan Samek 5-54, Laine Martin 10-51, Isaac Houston 6-37, Austen Thomas 8-18, Ethan Hill 6-17.

Passing — AO: Jake Bishop 9-13-0-169, MD: Tate Corbin 5-10-1-90, Nolan Samek 0-1-0-0.

Receiving — AO: Jo Jo Earle 5-100, Mylen Hayhurst 1-29, Jase McClellan 1-15, Tripp Jones 1-14, Hampton Fay 1-11, MD: Nolan Samek 3-59, Austen Thomas 1-16, Isaac Houston 1-15.