HS FOOTBALL WEEK 4: South Oak Cliff 31, Red Oak 21

RED OAK – Going into Thursday’s South Oak Cliff-Red Oak matchup, SOC head coach Jason Todd warned his team to expect adversity.

The Golden Bears had to open district play against a Red Oak squad that, with new head coach Chris Ross at the helm, is projected to finish second in the district. Red Oak boasts two running backs with roughly 300 yards each through the first three weeks of the season.

And the Hawks had held opponents to fewer than 15 points in each of their first three games.

But Todd told his team they couldn’t handle it.

“[I told them] there’s going to be some adversity coming to a time where they’re happy they’re 3-0 and they’re working for bright things over here,

Todd said. “We needed to just play through it.”

The Golden Bears (3-0,1-0) did just that Thursday night when they warded off a comeback by Red Oak (3-1,0-1) and came out with a 31-21 win at Goodloe Stadium.

It took an extended drive with the clock running down in the fourth for South Oak Cliff to seal the win. The Golden Bears converted on fourth down four times, and quarterback Sean Simms iced the game with a 7-yard rushing touchdown to put SOC up by 10. It was his third rushing touchdown of the evening.

The game was a bit closer than South Oak Cliff would have liked, especially since the team held a 16-point lead early in the third after scoring 21 unanswered points.

In the third, South Oak Cliff picked off Red Oak at the 2-yard line, and Camren Davis had an 86-yard burst two plays later to make it a two-score game. But Red Oak fought its way back thanks to back-to back SOC fumbles. Red Oak’s C.J. Palmer had two rushing touchdowns early in the fourth to make it a three-point game.