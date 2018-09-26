HS FOOTBALL WEEK 4: Midlothian Heritage 26, Stephenville 21

STEPHENVILLE – Landon Ledbetter passed for 346 yards and three touchdowns to rally Midlothian Heritage to a rain-soaked 26-21 win over No. 5 state-ranked Stephenville at Tarleton State on Friday.

Midlothian Heritage, the No. 4-ranked team in the latest AP Class 4A rankings went for a fourth-and- 1 up 20-14 late in the fourth quarter. Stephenville (2-2) stuffed the run and recovered a fumble, returning it 79 yards to take a 21-20 lead with 3: 12 left in the game.

Midlothian Heritage (4-0) answered two plays later to regain the lead for good when Led better tossed a long pass in the pouring rain to Langston Anderson, who out-jumped a pair of defenders to make a great catch before outracing everyone for a 66-yard touchdown.

Midlothian Heritage converted a couple of early Stephenville miscues into a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead, but Stephenville overcame a disastrous start, including losing starting quarterback Cole Stanley to an ankle injury.

Backup Kade Renfro rallied Stephenville with a pair of touchdown passes to even the score at 14-14 at half time.

MH – Dre Washington 11 run (Matt Stanton kick)

MH – Langston Anderson 8 pass from Landon Lebdetter (Matt Stanton kick)

ST – Gavin Rountree 19 pass from Kade Renfro (Chase Carrillo kick)

ST – Krece Nowak 50 pass from Kade Renfro (Chase Carrillo kick)

MH – Jay Wilkerson 36 pass from Landon Lebdetter (kick failed)

ST – Daniel Luna 79 fumble return (Chase Carrillo kick)

MH – Langston Anderson 66 pass from Landon Lebdetter (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing-MH: Dre Washington 14-41, Noah Waxler 3-8, Cullen Stone 4-3, Langston Anderson 2-3, Jay Wilkerson 1-0, Landon Lebdetter 7-26, ST: Krece Nowak 14-39, Cole Stanley 2-0, Kason Philips 1-0, Kade Renfro 5-22.

Passing-MH: Landon Lebdetter 22-34-1-346, ST: Kade Renfro 17-32-0-257, Cole Stanley 1-3-0-4.

Receiving-MH: Jay Wilkerson 7-126, Langston Anderson 5-84, Haydon Wiginton 4-80, Dre Washington 6-56, ST: Krece Nowak 6-100, Kyle Lindsey 5-74, Gage Graham 1-39, Gavin Rountree 3-36, Trace Morris on 3-12.