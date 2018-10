HS FOOTBALL WEEK 4: FW Christian 33, Maypearl 0

FORT WORTH – Fort Worth Christian running back Isaiah Diggs finished with 60 yards rushing on nine carries and was one of three Fort Worth Christian players to rush for a touchdown in a game called at half time.

Coaches agreed to end the game because of a second lightning delay.

Fort Worth Christian quarterback Tyler Knoop threw for 156 yards on seven completions.

He had two touchdown passes and a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Fort Worth Christian had 10 first downs and 250 total yards.

FA – Curtis Lyons 55 pass from Tyler Knoop (Elliott Neal kick)

FA – Patton Polk 17 run (Elliott Neal kick failed)

FA – Tyler Knoop 1 run (pass failed Carson Cross)

FA – Chance Luper 47 pass from Tyler Knoop (Elliott Neal kick)

FA – Isaiah Diggs 30 run (Elliott Neal kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing-FA: Isaiah Diggs 9-60, Pat ton Polk 6-28, Tyler Knoop 6-8, ME: Tyler Stroud 10-16, Reily Evans 3-0, Braden Abrams 1-13, Ben Kitchens 6-22.

Passing-FA: Tyler Knoop 7-13-0-156, ME: Reily Evans 0-5-0-0, Cooper Maxwell 0-1-0-0.

Receiving-FA: Chance Luper 3-65, Curtis Lyons 1-55, Stephen Grove 2-35, Isaiah Diggs 1-1.