HS FOOTBALL WEEK 4: DeSoto 59, Waxahachie 47

DESOTO – Coming off a subpar performance a week earlier, Shun’ Darion Ward worked hard on his mechanics in practice.

The work paid off.

The 6-1 senior completed 33 of 36 passes for 451 yards and five touchdowns Thursday night, leading DeSoto to a 59-47 victory over Waxahachie in a District 7-6 A opener at Eagle Stadium.

“The receivers were open, and this week I got them the ball,” said Ward, who also rushed for 100 yards and a score.

DeSoto coach Mike Robinson credited the time afforded the quarterback by the offensive line and the ability of receivers to turn short passes into big gains.

“We’re going to take what they give us,” Robinson said.

Vontae Shenault led the DeSoto receiving corps with 14 catches for 204 yards and two scores.

DeSoto needed a big night from its offense because from the second quarter on, Waxahachie matched almost score for score.

Waxahachie (1-3,0-1) saw its top two quarterbacks leave with injuries.

Starting quarterback Jordan Fay was injured on a first-quarter screen pass that went for an 88-yard touchdown to Jaden Watson, one of Watson’s three scores.

Fay’s backup, D.J. Hollywood (9 of 14, 159 yards), led a comeback that saw Waxahachie take a lead in the third period. But Hollywood had to leave with an injury midway in the final quarter when the deficit was 12 points.

Third-stringer Campbell Sullivan threw a touchdown pass to go with another he had thrown as a receiver on a trick play.

Wide receiver Keshawn Anderson was injured returning a kickoff and left on a stretcher, but Waxahachie coaches after the game reported he had feeling in his extremities.