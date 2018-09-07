HS FOOTBALL: Midlothian 50, Carrolton Creekview 0

MIDLOTHIAN — Midlothian scored three touchdowns in 34 seconds early in the second quarter and went on to overwhelm Carrollton Creek view.

With Midlothian ahead 13-0, Laine Martin ran up the middle for a touchdown. On Creekview’s first play from scrimmage after Martin’s score, JT Cavender scooped up a fumble and ran 4 yards into the end zone. The ensuing kickoff was fumbled away, and two plays later Austen Thomas connected with Caleb Mosier to put Midlothian up 33-0.

Midlothian held Creekview to 116 total yards.

MD — Austen Thomas 13 run (Nolan Samek kick)

MD — Ethan Hill 2 run (Nolan Samek kick failed)

MD — Laine Martin 2 run (Austen Thomas run failed)

MD — Caleb Mosier 11 pass from Austen Thomas (Nolan Samek kick)

MD — Ethan Hill 5 run (Nolan Samek kick)

MD — JT Cavender 4 fumble return (Nolan Samek kick)

MD — Nolan Samek 25 FG

MD — Isaac Houston 3 run (Nolan Samek kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — CC: Brandon Lockett 12-44, Isai Pena 4-19, Ian Tanner 3-19, Ryan Zarate 2-17, Donovan Bakare 8-7, Camron Gray 1-7, Denoreon Beasley 5-3, Pearson McGuigan 3-4, Brett Esch 6-6 MD: Ethan Hill 8-55, Jeremy McCoy 7-47, Nicholas De Los Santos 6- 38, Austen Thomas 10-34, Nolan Samek 3-32, Laine Martin 8-25, Isaac Houston 3-14, Dane Greeson 1-8.

Passing — CC: Donovan Bakare 1-4-0-10, Brett Esch 0- 2-0-0, MD: Austen Thomas 3-5-1-58, Nicholas De Los Santos 1-2-0-8.

Receiving — CC: Dakarius Brown 1-10, MD: Nathan Humpherys 1-34, Isaac Houston 1-13, Caleb Mosier 1-11, Wesley Lowe 1-8.