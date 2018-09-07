HS FOOTBALL: Life Waxahachie 46, Ferris 31

WAXAHACHIE — Logan Blake and Sir Michael Veasley combined to rush for 284 yards and four touchdowns to lead Life Waxahachie over Ferris.

Life overcame a heroic performance from Ferris wide receiver Matthew Nunez, who had six catches for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Nunez’ effort was not enough to overcome Life’s ground-and-pound style, which produced 430 yards on the ground.

FS — Matthew Nunez 75 pass from Kobe Lankford (Demarcus Rankin run)

LW — J’lon Sanders 20 pass from Gage Mayfield (Andrew Nava kick)

FS — Gustavo Martinez 33 FG

LW — Logan Blake 46 run (Andrew Nava kick)

LW — Andre Dent 1 run (kick failed)

FS — Matthew Nunez 42 pass from Kobe Lankford (Demarcus Rankin run)

LW — Gage Mayfield 8 run (Sir Michael Veasley run failed)

LW — Logan Blake 13 run (kick failed)

LW — SirMichael Veasley 92 run (Andrew Nava kick)

FS — Matthew Nunez 40 pass from Kobe Lankford (Demarcus Rankin run failed)

FS — Matthew Nunez 50 pass from Kobe Lankford (pass failed Kobe Lankford)

LW — Sir Michael Veasley 10 run (Andrew Nava kick) FS

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — FS: Damian Edwards 19-87, Kobe Lankford 11-11, Demarcus Rankin 4-8, Matthew Nunez 1-6, LW: Logan Blake 18-151, SirMichael Veasley 6-133, Gage Mayfield 12-96, Andre Dent 7-28, Chance Caro 2-18, Christopher Gillespie 1-10, Keith Gocha 1-8, Robert Williams 1-1, Team Stat 2–5, Brenton Fields 3–10.

Passing — FS: Kobe Lankford 8-18-1-247, LW: Gage Mayfield 2-6-0-50, Brenton Fields 1- 1-0-2.

Receiving — FS: Matthew Nunez 6-226, Nate Aguinaga 1-13, Christian Ritchey 1-8, LW: Tony Evans 1-30, J’lon Sanders 1-20, Malik Woods 1-2.