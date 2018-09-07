HS FOOTBALL: High-flying Waxahachie claims win in the ‘Battle of 287’

ENNIS — It was a gratifying victory Friday night for Waxahachie offensive coordinator Zac Harrell.

His offense scored nearly at will and rolled past Ennis 54-32 in a rivalry billed as the “Battle of 287.”

He also defeated his dad, Sam Harrell, who was making his return to a school where his teams won three state championships.

Ennis came in No. 7 in Sports Day’s 5A area rankings, but Waxahachie put up three quick touchdowns in the first quarter and scored on all four of its second-half possessions.

It was a rough start for Ennis coach Sam Harrell. Before he retired in 2010 because of health reasons, Harrell compiled a record of 153-51 at Ennis, making 13 consecutive playoff appearances and winning Class 4A state championships in 2000, 2001 and 2004.

Sam Harrell credited his son’s game plan and Waxahachie’s first-half offensive execution.

“It’s kind of been awkward with knowing you’re going to face Zac, and a lot of friends coaching over there,” Harrell said. “It’s good to get past that one and look forward to the next one.”

Zac Harrell said the matchup was fun and not just because his team averaged more than 11 yards per play.

“It was kind of those deals leading up to the game where we normally like to talk a bunch of football,” Zac Harrell said.

“Since June, since he’s taken this job, there hasn’t been too much football talk. I’m kind of glad that’s over and we can go back to talking football now.”

Waxahachie continued to roll up yards and points in the second half, scoring on its first three possessions to take a 41-25 lead after the third quarter and sending a convey of cars out to U.S. 287.

WX — Demani Richardson 46 run (Crisanto Perez kick)

WX — Jaden Watson 76 run (Crisanto Perez kick)

EN — Dyllan Santos 35 run (Dyllan Santos run)

WX — Keshawn Anderson 76 pass from DJ Hollywood (Crisanto Perez kick)

EN — Marc Padilla 27 FG

WX — Jaden Watson 1run (Crisanto Perez kick)

EN — James Harris 30 run (Marc Padilla kick)

WX — Demani Richardson 67 run (Crisanto Perez kick)

EN — Dyllan Santos 2 run (Marc Padilla kick)

WX — Keshawn Anderson 11pass from D.J. Hollywood (kick blocked)

WX — Demani Richardson 9 run (Crisanto Perez kick)

EN — James Harris 40 run (Marc Padilla kick)

WX — J.J. Overton 10 run (kick failed)