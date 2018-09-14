High School Football September 7: Benbrook 33, Ferris 14

FERRIS – Benbrook strolled past Ferris with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 33-14. The success made it back-to-back wins for Benbrook.

Benbrook’s offense came in ready to rumble, picking up 20 points in the first half. Meanwhile, Ferris couldn’t get anything going offensively, leaving the score at 20-0 heading into the break. Benbrook was outperformed in the second half 13-14, but had enough in reserve to walk away with the win.

No one put up better numbers for Benbrook than senior Quintan Jackson, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 326 yards and four touchdowns. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Jackson’s 76-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

Additional support came from defensive powerhouse senior Kyle Lewis, who racked up 11 tackles.

Damian Edwards led Ferris on the ground with 71 yards rushing and a touchdown, but Benbrook’s ground attack dominated the game.

Ferris is now 0-2, while Benbrook is the reverse at 2-0.

Next week Benbrook take on Krum at 7:30 p.m. Ferris will face off against Quinlin Ford at Quinlin.