Hawks soar over Coyotes

By Steve Patterson / Sports / Moving Pictures

FRISCO – The Red Oak Hawks made their second long road trip to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, where they spread their wings and soared to a 41-14 win over the Frisco Heritage Coyotes.

The Hawk defense forced five turnovers in the game (four in the first half). Those four turnovers in the first half helped Red Oak to a 27-0 half time lead. Swinton Jackson (42) returned one of those interceptions for a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The defense also had five sacks on the night.

As a team, Red Oak (3-0) rushed for 306 yards. They had a balanced rushing attack and scored five rushing touchdowns in the game. Dee Johnson (28) led the way with 117 rushing yards and a 39-yard touchdown run to score the first points of the game. C.J. Palmer (15) had two rushing touchdowns, Zayid Aziz scored on a 15-yard run and Tristan Lee closed out the scoring with a 15-yard run of his own.

For the third game in a row, the Hawks ran over their opponent on the ground. They out-rushed Heritage 306 to 72 yards, and also had 124 yards through the air, just enough to keep the Coyote’s defensive backs and safety’s off the line of scrimmage.

Two of the more impressive things to see was the offensive line coming off the line and staying on their blocks, and the relentless attack from the defensive line and linebackers for 48 minutes. All this has led to 4th quarter dominance in the last three games.

The Hawks now move into district play, and host a very talented South Oak Cliff team this Friday night that brings a 2-0 record into Billy Goodloe Stadium. This may be the toughest test the Hawks face this season, so expect a full house. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.