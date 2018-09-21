Slow down for emergency vehicles

HUTCHINS – On Sept. 8, Hutchins patrol officer Sergeant John Linley suffered minor injuries while providing traffic control for a multi-car accident when his patrol vehicle was struck on Interstate 45.

While Linley’s minor injuries were not life threatening, they could have been – and the incident could have easily been avoided according to Hutchins Police Chief Steve Perry, “Had the driver of the commercial vehicle slowed down and been aware of his surroundings.”

Perry said the Hutchins Police Department would remind all motorist to slow down or vacate the lane nearest an emergency vehicle when approaching an emergency vehicle or tow truck during an emergency.

Texas transportation Code 545.157 requires that an operator, unless otherwise directed by a police officer, shall (1) vacate the lane closest to the vehicle when driving on a highway with two or more lanes traveling in the direction of the vehicle; or (2) slow to a speed not to exceed (A) 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit when the posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour or more; or five miles per hour when the posted speed limit is less than 25 miles per hour.