RO officers recognized for lifesaving deeds

By Rita Cook / News Editor

RED OAK – The Red Oak Police Department isn’t just about taking calls that turn out bad. In fact, in some cases police officers are called to save lives.

That lifesaving part of the job was put to the test last week in Red Oak on several occasions

Thanks to the quick action taken by Red Oak Lt. Richard Boone and Officer Michael Fitzgerald, a choking infant survived on Aug. 10.

It was around 3 p.m., when the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call requesting medical assistance for the child.

Fitzgerald arrived on the scene prior to the arrival of EMS and Fire to assist, and observed an infant who was conscious and breathing, but appeared to have something lodged in his throat. The officer tried to remove the lodged object from the infant’s throat, but without success.

When RO Police Lt. Richard Boone arrived, he immediately administered blows to the infant’s back, dislodging the object, which allowed the child to breathe freely again. The infant suffered no injury, and was evaluated by medical personnel upon arrival.

Because of this heroic deed, Fitzgerald will receive a Meritorious Conduct Award, and Boone will receive a Life Saving Award for their exemplary performance during the incident.

Two days later, the Red Oak Police Department was called again into action when multiple 9-1-1 calls came in around 1:15 p.m. from the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch Center.

The dispatcher said a male subject appeared to be preparing to jump off the Ovilla Road overpass above northbound Interstate 35E in Red Oak. Red Oak Police personnel arrived within two minutes, and observed the subject standing on the outside ledge of the Ovilla Road overpass.

Several bystanders were speaking with the man when RO Police Sergeant Jason Meeks started coordination of all first responders present to shut down traffic on northbound IH-35E, while Officer Whittenberg began a dialogue with the man.

Off-duty Reserve Officer Greg Dansby stopped on the bridge prior to the arrival of the on-duty units, and began a dialogue with the man. Both Dansby and Whittenberg continued working in tangent, dialoguing with the male subject, initially to no avail.

The man, visibly in distress, continued making suicidal statements according to a Red Oak Police Department report.

The man was eventually removed from the Ovilla Road overpass without injury by Dansby, Whittenberg and several concerned citizens.

He was taken to a mental health facility for further mental health evaluation.

Due to the heroic actions of these two officers, Whittenberg will receive a Meritorious Conduct Award, and Dansby a Life Saving Award for their heroic actions.