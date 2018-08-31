RO Founders Day Parade Route Outlined

RED OAK – The Red Oak Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 40th Founder’s Day with the theme “The Beat Goes On” to be held at Watkins Park on Live Oak Road Sept.8.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. on the corner of Main Street and Red Oak Road and will travel west down Red Oak Road, then south on Live Oak Road, ending at Waller Avenue.

Spectator parking on Red Oak Road will be at The Lions Club, Red Oak Parks & Recreation, the grassy area on the corner of Live Oak and Red Oak Road, First United Methodist Church, and the Red Oak ISD Administration offices.

There will also be parking available behind the old Junior High on Live Oak Road.

Red Oak Road from Highway 342 to Live Oak (including all the side streets) will be closed to thru traffic at 8:45 am sharp. Red Oak Road and Live Oak Road will be closed to traffic through the duration of the parade. Parade entries should start arriving at 7 a.m. Do not use Red Oak Road or the side streets for access to parade line up. The entrance to line up for the parade is off Highway 342 across from the High School at Mighty Hawk Blvd. and Main Street and line up on Main.

The general line-up is on a first come basis (with few exceptions) starting at 7 until 8:30 a.m. For those dropping off participants (walkers), follow the line-up directions then exit onto Highway 342 via Pierce Street.

If your group has not signed up yet, please be sure to register your parade entry and signed liability waiver with the Chamber office. You can find the forms on the Chamber’s website at redoakareachamber.org.

If you are not registered and/or have not signed a liability form, you will not be in this year’s parade.

The festivities will continue at Watkins Park with entertainment, vendors, bounce houses, fun food, DJ Alexx and Red Oak’s Got Talent karaoke contest.