Red Oak officer completes prestigious class

RED OAK – Red Oak Police Department Lieutenant Marc Schroeder recently graduated from the Leadership Command College – Class 82 of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas. The program, taught by a consortium of universities throughout the state provides law enforcement administrators and executives with the skills necessary to effectively manage police agencies and deliver a higher level of service to their communities.

Schroeder said the total time he attended the training was nine weeks from March to September.

He took part in Module I for three weeks at the Mays Business School on the Texas A&M University Campus in College Station, which emphasized leadership and general management principles and the curriculum also included an intensive applied research component oriented for law enforcement executives.

Module II was a three-week class at Texas Woman’s University in Denton concentrating on the political, legal, and social environment of contemporary law enforcement with special attention paid to the enhancement of executive wellness.

Module III was held for three weeks at the LEMIT headquarters at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. There, Schroeder completed classes which focused on law enforcement administration and concluded with a graduation ceremony.

“I have had many colleagues attend this training over my 20 years in law enforcement and they have always spoken very highly of the training and curriculum of the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College,” Schroeder said.

“This program is considered to be equivalent to the F.B.I. National Academy, and is sought after by Texas Law Enforcement Agency Administrators for their personnel.

My colleagues encouraged me to challenge myself with this program if the opportunity ever presented itself to increase my knowledge and skill set as a law enforcement administrator.”

Schroeder also had to create a white paper on a law enforcement topic while taking the classes. The job was to defend the paper at the end of the program before a panel of professors, law enforcement administrators or other relevant professional personnel.

“At the end of the defense, our papers are published,” he said.

Schroeder received authorization from Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf to take the classes when he was transferred into the Administrative Division within the Red Oak Police Department.

Schroeder said he believed every law enforcement administrator must constantly challenge themselves to stay abreast of new and innovative law enforcement approaches offered to improve the quality of life for every citizen of the community as well as the team members within our agency and he believed this training was an effective way to accomplish that goal.

“I am thankful to Chief Wolf and the City of Red Oak for affording me the opportunity to better myself and further the goals of the Red Oak Police Department career development plan for all Red Oak Police Department personnel,” Schroeder said.

“The leadership command college was quite challenging and I believe that the training has vastly improved my ability to function at the advanced levels within a law enforcement administration. The skill sets that I have acquired through this program have constantly proven to be beneficial in my current role as the Administrative Lieutenant for the Red Oak Police Department.”

Between 1,000 to 2,000 Texas law enforcement personnel benefit from LEMIT training each year and Schroeder said he has always aspired to attend and complete this training to not only challenge himself, but also to enhance his leadership skills and abilities.

“I believe that this program can provide exponential benefits to all of our team members as wells as the community that we serve,” he concluded.

Established in 1987 by the legislature, the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas is responsible for developing the analytical, administrative, and executive skills of current and future law enforcement administrators and executives in Texas.

The Red Oak Police Department currently has Lt. Jim Langham scheduled to complete the same program in early 2019 and Lt. Richard Boone has made application to the program and is awaiting a date for his program orientation.