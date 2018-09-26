Red Oak ISD earns an A

By Rita Cook / News Editor

RED OAK – The Red Oak Independent School District recently earned an A on Niche’s 2019 Best School List.

Debbie Temple, Communications Coordinator for Red Oak ISD said this is not the first time the Red Oak ISD has earned this designation.

Ranked with the top grade of “A” on its 2019 report card from K-12, the online educational research site ranked Red Oak ISD as one of the best public and charter school districts across the nation.

ROISD was also ranked number one as the best place to teach in Ellis County and the number one district with the best teachers in Ellis County.

The exact reason for this designation was not given by Red Oak staff, but Temple said the turnover rate for teachers is a year delayed on accountability reports, but in 2016-2017 it was 18.9-percent with 355 teachers and for the 2015-2016 school year it was 17.5-percent with 352 teachers.

“In Red Oak ISD the student experience is our primary filter for all our decision making,” said Red Oak Superintendent Dr. Michael Goddard.

“We strive each day to fulfill the Red Oak ISD Graduate Profile in all our students and staff. The four Talons of the Hawk Student incorporate; Academic Readiness, Open to Challenges of Learning, Fair, Respectful & Well Rounded, and Leaving a Legacy through Service.

“That distinguishes us from most. We work to develop the complete child from the moment they step in our schools to the moment they leave us.”

The Red Oak ISD student body consists of 5,879 students overall with 392 teachers in the district.

Niche rates over 10,000 public school districts across the U.S. Reportedly the 2019 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.

According to the Niche.com website, the data used for the compilation of the school district’s scores is also the most up-to-date data available from dozens of public data sources including the Department of Education, U.S. Census, and FBI. The specific methodology for each ranking can be found at the top of the rankings page at the Niche website and is detailed from K-12 rankings, college ranking and places to live rankings with a detailed explanation of the calculation process available for review as well.