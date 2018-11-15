Red Cross issues immediate call for blood donations

DALLAS – The American Red Cross said it is facing a severe blood shortage and urgently needs blood donors to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients.

Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to prevent the shortage from worsening this winter.

Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

An additional 4,300 blood drives nationally – and more than 60 blood drives in this area – are needed in December, January and February to help stop the shortage from continuing throughout winter.

Donations often decline during the winter holidays when many groups postpone blood drives while regular donors are busy with holiday activities and travel. Severe winter weather may also cause blood drive cancellations contributing to fewer donations than needed.

To encourage donations around the Thanksgiving holiday, those who come to donate with the Red Cross Nov. 21-24 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.