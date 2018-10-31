Pedestrian killed on I-35 near Red Oak

By Rita Cook / News Editor

RED OAK – A 49-year old Waxahachie woman was hit and killed in the 500 block of S. Interstate-35E on Oct. 28 after exiting a vehicle which had run-out-of-gas.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when passenger Beverly Collins, got out of a vehicle.

The driver of the car had already exited the vehicle and was walking to a nearby gas station leaving Collins and a second passenger inside the car.

Shortly after the driver began walking, Collins exited the vehicle for unknown reasons and was struck by a vehicle after she entered the lanes of traffic on the highway.

She sustained life-ending injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Dispatchers at the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch center were alerted to Collins being in the middle of the highway after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls referencing Collins attempt to cross the busy highway in the dark.

The dispatcher dispatched Red Oak Police to the scene to investigate. A few minutes later dispatchers received another call advising the female subject had been struck by a vehicle at the same location, and Red Oak fire personnel and AMR ambulance personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Red Oak Police arrived on the scene and began investigating the collision.

There has been no official cause of death released, and will be determined by an autopsy report within the next 30 to 60 days.

The accident remained under investigation.