Ovilla passes 6.35% tax increase

Council approves Annual Budget

By Rita Cook / News Editor

OVILLA – The Ovilla City Council unanimously passed the new fiscal year budget beginning Oct. 1 with no one present to speak for or against at the public hearing before the vote.

The new budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by $145,468, a 6.35-percent increase from the last fiscal year.

Property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $68.001.

The city council also passed unanimously the levying, assessing and tax rate for the municipal government providing for the Debt Service Fund for Fiscal Year 2018-2019 and apportioning each levy for the specific purpose and providing for the collection of annual taxes.

The amounts were broken down with the M & O at 0.533417 per $100 of valuation and Debt Service at 0.126583 per $100 of valuation for the total 0.660000 per $100 of valuation, which will be the city’s new tax rate.

The preceding year was 0.680399 per $100 of valuation.

The effective tax rate for the new fiscal year is 0.621776 of $100 valuation meaning the total tax rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue from the same properties in both 2017 and 2018.

The rollback tax rate will be 0.662271 per $100 valuation, the highest tax rate the city may adopt before voters are entitles to petition for an election to limit the rate that may be approved to the rollback rate.

Overall, the city council voted yes to the budget for the 2018-2019 tax year that raised more revenue from property taxes than in the previous year.

Other items passed at the council meeting included greenlighting the city manager to execute a contractual agreement between the city and Community Waste Disposal for a solid waste collection, transportation, recyclable and disposal contract beginning Dec. 1, and the amending of a Code of Ordinance item to establish a monthly water rate for residential and nonresidential customers as well as an ordinance to establish requirements for the determination of wastewater flow and an acceptable method for applying for service.

The council took another look at the creation, installation and operation of Cassaro Winery, located at 704 W. Main Street receiving recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission and approving.

An ordinance was discussed regarding regulating the operation of golf carts on public streets in the city and an ordinance was adopted for the revised standard schedule of pay from the code of ordinances.

All the items on the consent agenda passed including the July 2018 Financial Transactions over $5,000, a resolution approving a negotiated settlement between the ATMOS Cities Steering Committee and ATMOS Energy Corp., Mid-Tex Division regarding the company’s 2018 rate review mechanism filings, the execution of an annual Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for Fire Protection and First Responder Services with Ellis County Emergency Services District #2.

Also passed were the city council meeting calendar dates and annual holidays, the appointment of Stephanie Heimbuch to serve a term on the Board of Adjustment Member Place 4. She is currently serving as an alternate member to the BOA Place 7.

The minutes of the Aug. 13 briefing session and regular meeting passed.