OVILLA: Council nixes gazebo add-on

By Rita Cook / News Editor

OVILLA – The Ovilla City Council unanimously denied three items on the council agenda at this month’s meeting beginning with a no on a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission for a Specific Use Permit to add a gazebo to the existing framed storage building at 713 W Main Street known as Snow Place Like Home.

At the same address council also denied a Meritorious Exception to place a commercial banner-pole sign and a framed-board sign, both placed in the right-of-way.

A second Meritorious Exception filed by James Wade was also denied for property at 711 W. Main Street to place multiple commercial signs.

An approved Meritorious Exception was filed by Barnett Signs authorized by Dollar General Store at 2885 Ovilla Road to install an illuminated commercial pole sign, placed in the right-of-way.

A resolution was approved for the City of Ovilla Master Park Plan. The Parks Board and EDC have been working on a Parks Board Master Plan for the past several months.

The plan meets the needs to apply for future park grants, but does not identify specific years the improvements are to be made.

The top 10 facilities of importance in the city included sidewalks, trails, playgrounds, covered and outdoor picnic areas, a pavilion, recreation center basketball courts, softball and baseball fields and a public garden.

An action also passed for a resolution for the City of Ovilla Authorized Staffing for FY 2019.

A recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission to amend the text of a Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to correct names and references, to amend terms of office, to amend meeting dates and to amend hearing and decision procedures passed unanimously.

Consent agenda items passng included the June 2018 Financial Transactions over $5,000, the committed fund balance, the Investment Report for the quarter ending June 30, the Trinity River Authority Technical Services Fee Annual Agreement.

Also, an Ordinance granting ATMOS Energy Corporation a franchise, an ordinance 2018-14 Budget amendment for a police vehicle purchase, an ordinance modifying sanitary sewer system engineering design standard details, a resolution approving take home vehicles, a resolution amending a Police equipment purchase, the ESD #4 Annual Agreement and the minutes of the Aug. 2, special budget workshop meeting, the minutes of the July 9, briefing session and regular council meeting and the minutes of the July 5, special budget workshop meeting.

No action was taken to receive a Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation to consider and act on a screening wall along Shiloh Road for Bryson Manor Phase II nor was action taken to accept a concept plan submitted for the creation and installation of Cassaro Winery on Main Street.

Discussed with no action needed, the council received a presentation from the Park Board Chair on a Founders Park Concept plan while also discussing upcoming Lariat Trail improvements including sidewalks and speed control devices, the annual merit raises and updates on activities related to the 2018 Heritage Day celebration, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 22.