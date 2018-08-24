Ovilla could see winery open in near future

By Rita Cook / News Editor

OVILLA – Preliminary discussions were held recently at an Ovilla City Council meeting regarding a winery which just might be opening soon in the city’s historical district.

Ovilla resident John Matthews contacted city staff regarding the purchase of 704 W. Main Street and his plans to convert the existing house on the property into a winery.

Matthews said he also hoped to build a residence on the back of the property behind the winery at a later date.

While there was no official action taken by council regarding the concept plan, Matthews submitted for the creation and installation of the winery, it was noted by staff, “Texas cities lost almost all ability to regulate alcohol after June 11, 1987.

It does not really matter whether a winery is a listed use in our zoning code since it was adopted after June 11, 1987; only ordinances and zoning regulations adopted before that date can still be enforced.”

The bottom line – wineries are permitted in Ovilla and allowed in dry areas, with the activities of the winery being defined by statute.

Called Cassaro Winery, Mathew and his wife, Jill, have been interested in wineries for years. Currently the owners of Cassaro Winery and Vineyard, the Matthew’s decided to try their own luck at growing grapes after a trip to Napa Valley, Calif. several years ago.

The vineyard they created where the grapes are currently grown sits just outside the city limits of Ovilla.

Since its beginning, the vineyard has grown to early 2,000 vines, and wass home to grapes as diverse as Tempranillo from Spain, Alvarhino from Portugal and Sangiovese from Italy.

When the vineyard matures, the couple estimate it would produce a little over seven tons of grapes to be made into wine.

As for the winery, it will be housed in a building dating from 1910.

The couple plan to renovate the building to highlight its architectural character while adding an interior reminiscent of a traditional Italian-style house with paintings and artifacts brought back from Italy.

There will be a tasting room on-site, retail space, and the winery where the wine will be fermented, bottled and stored for sale.

Also, on the premises a space has been allocated for tables and chairs where visitors can enjoy the patio with the wine in an open-air environment.

The variety of wine in the tasting room will be made specifically by the Cassaro label and will include red, white, blush and sweet wines.

When completed, it is estimated the winery will be located on over two acres of land in the historical district alongside Ovilla Creek, among pecan, fig and persimmon trees. Future plans also include a garden, olive trees, and a miniature vineyard to showcase the grapes and to create an even more inspired Italian ambiance.