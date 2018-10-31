Old Ferris Nursing Home contains asbestos

By Rita Cook / News Editor

FERRIS – It is an old building in Ferris that many residents drive by everyday and many wonder what is going to happen to it.

It is the old building that was once a nursing home, now sitting defunct just steps away from Ferris’ Independent School District building.

Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan said currently the city is working with a developer to demolish the nursing home and re-develop it into a mixed-use development including businesses and homes.

“We are currently working with the developer to outline the specific method of conveyance,” Jordan explained.

“There are several methods allowed by state law, but the most advantageous method has not been solidified.”

Jordan said to date the nursing home and the property has not been sold, nor has the City gone out for bid at this point.

“Depending on the method of transfer, we will not be required to do so,” Jordan added.

“There are exceptions to auctioning property relating to economic development; similar to the Edward Jones building project completed last year.”

Either way, the cost the city will pay in relation to the property and the building has not yet been determined.

“We are still running numbers,” Jordan added.

Of course, the nursing home does have problems and that means the chances of it being renovated versus demolished are slim no matter what entity buys it.

“The nursing home does have asbestos,” Jordan confirmed, “It is also severely damaged by the elements and by vandals.”

Coming back to the point of the nursing home being torn down and used for a space in Ferris that will eventually benefit residents, Jordan confirmed the city’s Economic Development Commission is also key in confirming the area is used efficiently in the future.

One developer appearing before the 4A Board said the demolition cost would be $100,000. It was later clarified; the board would not bear the cost of demolition. The cost would be absorbed by the developer with the understanding, the cleared lot would be sold to him for $15,000.

“We are in negotiations to have the building demolished and the land re-developed,” Jordan concluded, “The EDC is one of the vehicles the City can use to promote economic development.

“Once all the numbers have been evaluated, the Board will be able to determine which method of sale, and what agreement would provide the most benefit to the City.

While the developer will make money, the goal is to benefit the EDC and ultimately the City of Ferris.”