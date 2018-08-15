New look at Ferris cold case could answer questions

By Rita Cook / Staff Reporter

FERRIS – In the second of three cold cases in the city of Ferris currently being investigated, the second unsolved murder is one still puzzling police.

It is the murder taking place back in 2009 in the 400 block of S. Church Street, and it continues to raise more questions than answers.

Stephen Taylor, 39, and his girlfriend Janine Johnson, 29, who both lived at the S. Church Street address were brutally murdered in their bedroom in what police estimate took place in the late evening hours of March 21/early morning hours of March 22, 2009 while the couple were sleeping.

These days in Ferris, cold cases don’t sit well with Ferris Police Chief Eddie Salazar and Investigators Walter Weiss and Bob Allwardt.

In fact, these cases sit so unwell with the current chief who was not in this position when the murders occurred, that he has photos of four of the five deceased hanging on the wall in his office.

Weiss, who has been around much longer at the Ferris Police Department, doesn’t like open cases either, especially since he personally remembers the day each one occurred.

In Ferris’ current fiscal year budget, this and two other cases were re-opened when Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan included $8,565.28 in the budget for DNA collection with the SW Institute of Forensic Science for DNA testing for the murder investigations.

“Technology has changed since these murders occurred,” Weiss explained.

Taylor and Johnson’s suspect or suspects still remain at large.

There was no indication of forced entry into the home. Police said at the time they also did not find tracks indicating anyone had been creeping around the home either.

All the blood from the murder was contained in the bedroom and there was no blood found, according to police, in any other part of the home.

It was a city Public Works employee who informed police of the situation at the S. Church Street home after being alerted by Taylor’s brother, Robert, who said he had arrived at the house to check on his brother.

When police entered the home, they found both Taylor and Johnson had been violently butchered with no apparent motive.

Taylor had been stabbed repeatedly with around 70 stab wounds, and Johnson had as many as 50 stab wounds found on her body.

While the case has remained unsolved, every good law enforcement officer knows somewhere there is a detail which might have gone unnoticed.

Last week, during an interview with Johnson’s family, her mother Diana seemed hopeful the murderer or murderers would be uncovered. Salazar said the Ferris Police Department had taken this cold case and two others to the Cold Case Committee in Austin, a committee of about 20 people, who took a look at the files and said more could be done. These cases were being looked at again with a new set of eyes, and Salazar, Weiss and Allwardt were hopeful the murderers will be brought to justice this time.

If anyone has information about this crime please contact the Ferris Police Department at 972-544-2233.