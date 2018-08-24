New housing communities for senior citizens planned

By Andrea Pylant / Contributing Writer

RED OAK – While the city of Red Oak was seeing a high demand in the housing market, the size of the homes also continue to grow.

City leaders, along with developers, realize there was also a need for senior residents interested in downsizing.

As baby boomers retire from their jobs and begin to consider downsizing, smaller homes were hard to find.

One also must take into consideration the yard work, upkeep on the home, rising cost of utilities, and more.

In some situations, it was just overwhelming and too costly for an individual or couple to manage.

An alternative to these concerns for baby boomers is community living.

While Red Oak has some community complexes for senior citizens, the demand was growing.

City Manager Todd Fuller said, “To answer the need for more senior housing, new communities are being developed in different areas of the city.

“We currently have three senior developments coming to Red Oak.

“One community will be on East Ovilla Road, across the street from Eastridge Elementary School, and will include independent living cottages and apartments for seniors 55-years or older.”

The complex would also include assisted living apartments and a nursing home section.

Another community is planned near the intersection of Red Oak Road and Live Oak Street, and would also be for seniors, 55-years and older.

One more community was in the works for seniors near Oaks Church, off 35 and South Oak Church Street.