New homes coming to Wilmer

By Andrea Pylant – Contributing Writer

WILMER – As the city of Wilmer continues to grow, a new home development is coming to town in order to make sure residents can keep up with the growth.

The new development will be located on Beltline Road, about one mile east of Interstate 45.

Meadow Ridge is under development by Robbie Hale Homes and will include 157 homes.

In development for quite some time, another builder originally had the parcels of land, but Robbie Hale Homes has now taken over the project for completion.

Hale has been building entry level housing since 1974. It’s developments include homes built in cities such as Midlothian, Seagoville, Dallas, Rockwall, Forney, and Royse City.

“The Meadow Ridge homes will range from about 1,600 square-feet, with prices starting at $170,000’s,” according to Hale.

One of the reasons Wilmer is in such need of housing is due to the distribution centers and manufacturing facilities filling up the area and bringing more people to live and work. Due to this increasing market, more housing developments are needed in the Southern Dallas area and in Ellis County.

“We hope to fill a need for employees to live in the same community that they work in,” Hale concluded.