Motorcycle, car crash sends 2 to hospital

RED OAK – On Friday, Oct. 5, Red Oak police were called to 600 block of W. Red Oak Road, scene of a multiple vehicle accident.

Police saw sa ingle vehicle with heavy damage to the front driver’s side quarter panel and a motorcycle with heavy front end damage.

The male driver of the motorcycle was transported to Methodist Hospital in Dallas for serious injuries and the juvenile male driver of the vehicle along with two juvenile passengers were transported to Baylor Hospital in Waxahachie for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.