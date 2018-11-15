Meeting set for widening FM 664

TxDOT planned improvements between I-35E, I-45 to be shown

RED OAK – The Texas Department of Transportation Dallas District will conduct a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Live Oak Professional Development Center at 200 Live Oak Street in Red Oak from 6 to 8 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to solicit comments on the proposed widening of FM 664 from Interstate 35E in Red Oak to Interstate 45 south of Ferris, in Ellis County.

Representatives from TxDOT and project consultants will be available to answer questions about the proposed project. The meeting will be held in an open house format with no formal presentation.

The proposed FM 664 project improvements distance is approximately 13 miles consisting of improvements to 9.96 miles of FM 664; 1.70 miles of I-35E; and 1.24 miles of I-45.

The proposed project was estimated to cost $326.5 million and would consist of widening the existing FM 664 from a two-lane undivided rural roadway to a six-lane urban, curb and gutter divided facility with a raised median.

A 2.5-mile bypass south of the City of Ferris would be constructed on a new location to connect to a new interchange at I-45.

Major interchanges are proposed at I-35E on the western terminus and at I-45 on the eastern terminus.

The proposed project would be both within the existing right-of-way and within new ROW.

Construction is estimated to begin in the spring of 2022 with a projected completion date of 2028.

Maps showing the proposed project’s location and geometric design will be available for viewing at the public meeting.

This information is also available for public inspection Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the TxDOT Dallas District Office located at 4777 East Highway 80, Mesquite, TX 75150.

This information is also available online at www.keepitmovingdallas.com under “Public Hearings/Meetings,” and www.txdot.gov under “Hearing and Meetings Schedule.”

All interested persons are invited to attend this public meeting and express their views on this proposed project.

Written or electronic comments from the public are requested and will be accepted for a period of 15 calendar days following the meeting. Written comments may be submitted either in person at the public meeting, online, or by mail to: Ms. Rakhshanda Mahar, P.E., TxDOT Dallas District Office, 4777 East US Highway 80, Mesquite, TX 75150.