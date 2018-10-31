Marine Corps birthday ball to be held November 10

ENNIS –The Ellis County Detachment 1452 of the Marine Corps League, for the second year in a row will be celebrating the Marine Corps’ 243rd birthday with a Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Texas Motorplex’s Champions Club Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 6 – 11:30 p.m.

This event is $50 per person, and anyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Space is limited, as only 192 seats will be available.

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com, and search for ‘Marine Corps Birthday Ball Celebration, Ellis County, Texas’.

The event will include a cocktail hour from 6 – 7 p.m., a traditional cake cutting ceremony from 7 – 7:30 p.m., an awards presentation for members from 7:30 – 8 p.m., dinner from 8 – 9 p.m., a raffle drawing at 8:45 p.m. and dancing from 9 – 11:30 p.m.

This is the same sequence of events that active and reserve Marine Corps units conduct yearly, and it is truly an honor to be able to experience this level of Marine Corps ceremonial tradition.

The Chaplain of the Detachment, Life Member Dane Williams stated, “From the outpouring of positive feedback from last year’s event we know that our event is one for the ages, for our attention to detail in making the event honor not only our Corps, but the Marines that came before us. Many people are coming from long distances this year to experience this once in a lifetime event and we are excited to bring this experience to our community.”

The Ellis County Detachment 1452, Marine Corps League, is a nonprofit corporation with a 501 (c)(4) designation within the Internal Revenue Code with the Intimal Revenue Service. The Detachment is tax-exempt within the Marine Coats League’s Group Exemption (code 0955) with the Internal Revenue Service. All donations to the Detachment are typically tax-deductible for the donor.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Glen Parker at 214-803-4954, or email glen.parker1948@gmail.com.