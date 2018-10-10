Local PDs celebrate National Night Out

By Rita Cook / News Editor

It was another successful year for those cities participating in National Night Out.

Ovilla Police Chief Brian Windham said “NNO was a great success. We had 200 plus attendees.

This year was sponsored by Golden Chick-Ovilla and they helped us elevate the event to a higher level.”

In Red Oak Lieutenant Marc Schroeder said he estimated about 200 people attended that city’s event where residents were able to learn more about the community of Red Oak and the Red Oak first responders that serve them.

“The Red Oak Police Department believes that it is vital to maintain and build partnerships with our community members to be successful in fighting crime within Red Oak,” Schroeder said.

“Our community has always been willing to assist us in improving the quality of life for every resident of Red Oak.

“National Night Out is another opportunity for first responders and community members to come together and create a dialogue to address any questions or concerns within our community. National Night Out is one of the highlights of our jobs in being guardians and servants of the City of Red Oak.”

The City of Hutchins held its event at Campbell Park where a variety of city departments took part including the Hutchins Police Department, Fire Rescue, Public Works, Support Services, the Public Library and the Community Center.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” a Hutchins Police Department spokesman said.

“Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

Ferris Police Chief Eddie Salazer served popcorn while volunteers and off-duty police officers served free hotdogs and T-shirts to background music.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas celebrates on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.

Hutchins events included DJ services, raffle drawings for prizes, a crime prevention booth, several youth games and activities, information tables for Code Enforcement, Animal Services, the Hutchins Public Library, the Citizens Police Academy Alumni, and the Hutchins Community Center and there were an assortment of refreshments served with about 200 citizens in attendance.