Jet deal bringing new jobs to Red Oak

Triumph Group plant to build parts for new Boeing jets

RED OAK – A $9.2 billion military jet contract won by Boeing last week will mean hundreds of jobs at an aviation manufacturing facility in Red Oak.

Triumph Group, a major supplier for the project, operates the Red Oak factory, and will supply the wing, vertical and horizontal tail structures and other components for the next generation T-aircraft.

The new planes will be used to train Air Force jet pilots and replace a fleet of aging T-38 trainers, which entered service in the 1960s.

The T-X incorporates the latest technological and avionics advancements to better train pilots to fly new, advanced jets like the F-35.

The contract covers 351 T-X jets, 46 simulators and ground equipment, with an option to purchase up to 475 aircraft and 120 simulators.

Boeing and Triumph have previously stated orders for hundreds more of the training aircraft could be placed by foreign military forces.

Triumph previously estimated its share of the contract would create 950 direct and indirect jobs, with a regional economic impact of $59 million.

The Pennsylvania-based Triumph Group employs about 1,100 workers, including fabricators, engineers, supply chain workers and others at its Red Oak plant.