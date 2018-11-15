TIM LAUGHLIN: Who saw this temple in its former glory? (part 5)

“Blow the trumpet in Zion, consecrate a fast, call a sacred assembly; gather the people, sanctify the congregation, assemble the elders, gather the children and nursing babes; let the Bridegroom go out from His chamber and the bride from her dressing room.” – Joel 2:15,16

The prophet Joel is telling the people to prepare for the coming of the Lord. The Bridegroom is Jesus and the bride is His church, the body of Christ. And just as he prophesied of the Lord suddenly coming to His temple, so it was so, just as it will be again.

The people of God are to be about the business of preparing for the glorious return of the Lord Jesus who will come for a spotless bride adorned for her Husband. We have to cleanse our hearts and spirits from the defilement’s of the world and the stain of sin that it has left on His body. The prophesy of Joel was preparing the people for a paradigm shift in the worship of God, where the temple was no longer a place to go, but a Person to be, the Person of the Lord Jesus Christ dwelling in us.

Are you ready to meet the Lord? Have you washed your garments in the blood of the Lamb who is about to return with the glory and power of God? The trumpets are blowing and the angels are singing of His glorious return, which no one but the Father.

“Let the priests, (us) who minister to the Lord, weep between the porch and the altar; let them say, spare Your people, O Lord, and do not give Your heritage to reproach, that the nations should rule over them. Why should they say among the peoples, ‘Where is their God?’” – Joel 2:17