TIM LAUGHLIN: Who saw this temple in its former glory? (part 4)

“For thus says the Lord: ‘Once more I will shake heaven and earth, the sea and dry land: and I will shake all nations and they shall come to the Desire of all nations, and I will fill this temple with glory,’ says the Lord of hosts.” – Haggai 2:6,7

Everything on this planet is shaking with earthquakes, volcanoes, wars, senseless killing and chaos of all kinds, turning governments, including America upside down. God is bringing about a great upheaval to bring millions into His kingdom so that the latter glory of His church will be greater than the former.

The very foundations of the earth are being shaken to the core and violent aggression is escalating around the globe, wars and rumors of wars just as Jesus said it would be and so it is! There doesn’t seem to be any peace, only endless controversy, conspiracy and deception. Immorality and perversion as well as drug and alcohol addiction abound, not to mention the slaughter 60 million of God’s innocent children through abortion!

And then suddenly the power of Heaven shall be unleashed in a torrent of Holy Spirit’s presence, permeating the atmosphere with His convicting, life changing outpouring upon a people laden with sin and rebellion! The latter rain will fall as a flood to wash away the filth of mankind and millions will be delivered, saved and baptized in God’s Holy Spirit!

“The glory of this latter temple shall be greater than the former, says the Lord of hosts. And in this place I will give peace, says the Lord of hosts.” – Haggai 2:9