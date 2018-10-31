TIM LAUGHLIN: Who saw this temple in its former glory (part 3)

“You have sown much, and bring in little; you eat, but do not have enough; you drink, but you are not filled with drink; you clothe yourselves, but no one is warm; and he who earns wages, earns wages to put into a bag with holes.” – Haggai 1:6

You can’t sow peach seeds and expect to grow apples and you can’t humanize the gospel of Jesus Christ and expect to produce Christians. Billions of dollars, maybe trillions have been spent to send a watered down gospel around the world that has produced a life-less church full of lost folks devoid of God’s Holy Spirit.

As Haggai spoke to Israel so he speaks to us today to whom the end of the ages have come. Christianity has been humanized and made palpable to millions in order to allow the masses into the modern day mega-church. We don’t want to offend or act like fanatics so we won’t scare the poor dears or the big tithers off, but we want them to feel comfortable in our palaces of complacency while they are fed an ear tickling portion of demonic doctrine.

Seems like Jesus mentioned something about being “Lukewarm,” didn’t He? When I was born again and delivered from a hopeless life of addiction, I became a zealous advocate for the gospel and the true church of Jesus Christ. My first church experience was a Southern Baptist church full of typical Baptist folks, steeped in unbelief and they told me, “You will cool off and become just like us someday!” Well I didn’t, although I have made many a mistake, fallen and done things I am not proud of, I am still on fire for Jesus! The Pastor of that church told them to leave me alone!

“You looked for much, but indeed it came to little; and when you brought it home, I blew it away. Why?” says the Lord of hosts. “Because of My house that is in ruins, while everyone of you runs to his own house.” – Haggai 1:9