TIM LAUGHLIN: Who saw this temple in its former glory? (part 1)

“Who is left among you who saw this temple in its former glory? And how do you see it now? In comparison with it, is it not in your eyes as nothing?” – Haggai 2:3

The answer is: no one alive today has seen the temple or the first church of Jesus Christ in the New Testament and what we have today is a cheap counterfeit! All we have is a biblical model to follow in these last days and if we don’t replicate what Jesus left us we will just be another lukewarm man-centered social club!

We must listen to the voice of the prophetic warning from Haggai that what we have in these last days and call church has been dragged up from the pits of antiquity to become a whore, anointed by the devil himself to deceive the multitudes. When Jesus approached the temple and turned the tables of the money changers over and addressed the former leadership as a brood of snakes, it was the beginning of the end for Israel’s dead religion!

Jesus took it to the cross and buried it forever, no longer a ritualistic religion, but a new and glorious life giving spiritual revival! The temple was no longer made of stone but was now a living breathing expression of Jesus in the earth, His Spirit given to men to transform the world!

“And you being dead in your trespasses and the uncircumcision of your flesh, He has made alive together with Him, having forgiven all trespasses, having wiped out the handwriting of requirements (our debt) that was against us, which was contrary to us. And He has taken it out of the way, having nailed it to the cross.” – Colossians 2:13,14