IMPACT COMMUNITIES: Local law enforcement collects 832 lbs. of unused/expired drugs

ELLIS COUNTY – Ellis County citizens participated in the National DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Event on Saturday, Oct. 27.

After cleaning out their medicine cabinets of expired and unused prescription and over-the-counter medications, they disposed of them at one of the drug take back locations around the county for an environmentally safe and proper disposal.

This program is a partnership of the DEA, Drug Prevention Resources, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Ellis County Constable Pct. 1, Ennis, Ferris, Italy, Milford, Maypearl, Midlothian, Palmer, and Waxahachie Police Departments, Ennis ISD PD, Ennis ISD, Waxahachie ISD and IMPACT Community Coalitions.

Collections for the participating RX Take Back sites on Oct. 27 were Ennis (194 lbs.), Ferris (26 lbs.), Maypearl (13 lbs.), Midlothian (211 lbs.), Red Oak (106 lbs.), and Waxahachie (282 lbs.), a total of 832 lbs. of expired and unused medications collected in Ellis County.

The Prescription Drug Take Back is part of a national effort by law enforcement and community coalitions to reduce the availability of unmonitored medications in home medicine cabinets. Each day, approximately 2,500 teens use prescription drugs to get high for the first time according to the Partnership for a Drug Free America.

Studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, as well as their home medicine cabinet.

Turning medications into law enforcement officers is the best way to safely dispose of these potentially hazardous materials and keep them away from our youth. “Please do not throw away or flush medications down a toilet, which results in contamination of our local water supplies and landfills.

This causes the contaminants to leak into our soil and water supplies without the hope of removal even chemical removal.

Ellis County currently has eight permanent drop box locations that you can take and drop off unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter medications year round.

Drop Off Locations

Ennis – Ellis County Constable Pct. 1, 207 S. Sonoma Trail.

Ferris – Ferris Police Dept., 111 Ewing Blvd.

Italy – Italy Police Dept., 161 W. Main.

Midlothian – Midlothian Police Dept, 150 N. US Hwy 67.

Red Oak – Red Oak Police Dept., 547 N. Methodist St.

Waxahachie – Waxahachie Police Dept., 630 Farley St.

Milford – Milford Police Dept., 107 S. Main St.

Maypearl – Maypearl Police Dept., 104 E. Second St.

For more information regarding the Prescription Drug Take Back, or questions on the permanent prescription drop box locations in Ellis County please contact IMPACT Communities at 972-937-1531, visit our website www.TheRxDropBox.com, or email us at info@drugfreegen.org.