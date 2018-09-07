HUTCHINS PD: Helping residents prepare for success

By Rita Cook / News Editor

HUTCHINS – Whether it is getting the children ready to head back to school or assuring crime-free neighborhoods, the Hutchins Police Department was making sure residents were equipped for success.

At the recent Hutchins Back to School Rally, Hutchins Police Chief Steve Perry said the event was a huge success.

“Hutchins Police officers and fire personnel participated in the event and were able to help more than 100 school aged kids with school supplies donated by the Hutchins Police Department,” Perry explained.

“Helping our area kids with school supplies is a great opportunity for us to give back to our community and it gives our school aged kids the essential tools to be successful confident students in the class room.”

The Hutchins Police Department has participated in the city-wide Back to School event for the past four years. The donations help kids from not only Hutchins, but also Wilmer and Dallas, the school district local Hutchins residents attend.

“The donations we collected included a little bit of everything from pen and pencils, binder, crayons, folders, glue, scissors and erasers,” Perry explained, “I would say equally the school supplies were a tremendous help to all the kids who received items.”

Perry said future plans include his Administrative Crime Prevention Officer Grant’s idea to make donation bags by class grade so it is ensured the students were receiving grade appropriate school supplies.

Next up: NNO

After the children are back in school, the next big event for the Hutchins Police Department is the annual National Night Out. National Night Out will be held on Oct. 2 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Campbell Park, 200 S. Denton. Perry said there will be a bounce house, face painter, hotdogs, drinks and a DJ at this year’s event.