Hutchins library celebrates 60 years

By Rita Cook / News Editor

HUTCHINS – The City of Hutchins’ Library will be celebrating its 60th anniversary on Nov. 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and residents are invited to join the celebration.

Cheryl Hawkins, the city’s librarian, said the library has changed over the years by having several additions added.

“Most notable was in 2003 where additional sections were added to the library including three rooms; a break room, an office area and a storage area,” Hawkins explained. “An additional square-feet for shelving has been added as well as a restroom that is ADA compliant too.”

Hawkins, who has been a librarian for 25 years, began her library career at the Dallas County Law Library in 1990. She began as a Law Library Clerk. In 1990 her then supervisor, Traphene Hickman, recommended that Hawkins apply for the librarian position in Hutchins.

Hawkins said Traphene encouraged the move because she believed her employees work was admirable and the position was suitable.

Hawkins applied for the position, and the city council hired her in 1992. When she took the job at the Atwell Public Library it was part-time, so she also continued to work at the Dallas County Law Library on the days the library was closed in Hutchins.

That was until the position became full-time and the city opened the library five days a week – as are the library hours now.

During her tenure with the city, Hawkins has created programs to enhance the user experience at the library. She said the most popular aspect of the library are the computers, but there are other popular programs too.

“The library offers a summer reading program for the children,” Hawkins explained.

“Recently the Perot Tech Truck came to the library. We also offer in addition to computers, fax services, copy services and books, DVD’s and books on tape.”

The library originally offered the summer reading program in 1958 when the library was first opened. Hawkins has kept the summer reading program tradition like many libraries in the area.

Located at 300 N. Denton in Hutchins, next to the Senior Center, Hawkins concludes that the main goals of the library are, “To make the library an integral part of the community, to provide information that is current and relevant to the community, to provide access to computers, internet and copies to those who have a need and to give children as well as adults a wonderful place the city can be proud of.”