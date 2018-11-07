High-speed crash sends 2 teens to hospital

FERRIS – A 16 and 15-year old were taken by CareFlite to Dallas area hospitals following an early Saturday morning car crash.

According to police reports, the 16-year-old driver was traveling in the 300 block of E. 5th St., greatly exceeding the posted speed limit of 30 m.p.h.

The blue 2005 Toyota Corolla left the roadway, struck a mailbox and impacted into a large tree.

The 16-year old was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas after sustaining serious injuries. Her condition has not been released.

The 15-year-old passenger was taken to Baylor in Dallas. Her condition has also not been released.

According to the accident report, the Toyota is owned by Eleuterio Martin of Garland. No other information was available at press time, and the accident is under an ongoing investigation.